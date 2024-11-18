A toddler who was allegedly killed by his mother’s partner has been described as “always smiling, always laughing”.

Charlie Roberts, who was one year and 10 months old, died at his home in Darlington in January 2024.

Christopher Stockton, 38, who was in a relationship with Charlie’s mother Paula Roberts, is accused of inflicting a serious brain injury which could not be survived.

He denies murder and a charge of child neglect.

Paula Roberts, 41, is also charged with child neglect, which she denies.

On Monday (18 November) Charlie’s father, Barry Greenwell, gave evidence in the trial of Stockton and Roberts at Teesside Crown Court.

He told the jury that his son “was always smiling, always laughing, always walking around”.

Four days before Charlie died, Mr Greenwell told the court that his appointment to see his son was cancelled because Paula Roberts planned to take the toddler to hospital because of a suspected concussion.

He also described seeing bruises on his son at various points, although he said there was never anything that made him or his partner feel that they had to raise concerns.

Charlie’s paternal grandfather, Ray Greenwell also gave evidence, and described seeing a bruise “between the size of a squash ball and a tennis ball” on the toddler’s head on Boxing Day 2023, two-and-a-half weeks before he died.

Both Stockton and Roberts deny the charges against them.The trial continues.

