Clare Wise is speaking at a rally in Whitehall on Tuesday, where thousands of farmers have descended to protest against inheritance tax changes.

A North East farmer has warned a failure to reverse the government's changes to inheritance tax will mark the "end of family farming in this country as we know it".

Clare Wise, from County Durham, will speak at a rally on Tuesday (19 November) in Westminster, where she will be joined by farmers from across the region and nation protesting about the policy.

The government revealed farms worth more than £1 million would be subject to 20% tax as part of the changes unveiled in Labour's first Budget.

Clare told ITV Tyne Tees: "We feel we have now been let down and there is no other choice for us but to make our voice heard.

"Because otherwise if we don't reverse this it is the end of family farming as we know it in this country."

A fifth generation farmer, Clare farms sheep, cattle and crops on land in Little Stainton, near Stockton, that has been in her family for more than 130 years.

The mum-of-three said the government's plans for the industry had left her "devastated, betrayed and really frightened for our future".

"In one day they've taken away the future for my children and for food production in this area," she added.

Manor Farm has been in the care of Clare Wise for five generations and she hopes to pass it onto her children. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"My farm's a very normal, average, family-sized farm - it's worth probably in the region of three to four million. But I don't have that money in the bank, it's just on paper.

"So, for my family, if I die tomorrow they'll have to find nearly half a million pounds in tax. There's no option for them other than to sell the farm, the business, their home and lose food production."

Clare, a member of the National Farmers’ Union Livestock Board, said the end goal of the farmers' journey to London was to reverse the family farm tax.

"We are quite happy to pay tax on our profits but ultimately the land that we have is an asset that can't afford to be taxed," she continued.

"You don't ask a workman to sell his tools and carrying on working - that's what the government is asking us to do."

The government says farmers are the backbone of Britain but they have had to make difficult decisions to invest in public services.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, said: “Farmers are the backbone of Britain, and we recognise the strength of feeling expressed by farming and rural communities in recent weeks.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to Britain’s farming industry because food security is national security."

Clare Wise farms sheep, cattle and arable on her land in Little Stainton, near Stockton. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In a joint statement, Ms Reeves and Mr Reed added: “It's why we are investing £5 billion into farming over the next two years – the largest amount ever directed towards sustainable food production, rural economic growth and nature’s recovery in our country’s history.

“But with public services crumbling and a £22 billion fiscal hole that this Government inherited, we have taken difficult decisions.

“The reforms to Agricultural Property Relief ensure that wealthier estates and the most valuable farms pay their fair share to invest in our schools and health services that farmers and families in rural communities rely on."

