The jury in a trial of a man accused of murdering his partner's one-year-old son has been told a head injury suffered by the toddler was like something from a "high speed car accident".

Charlie Roberts, aged one year and 10 months, died in hospital in January after being left in the care of his mother's partner Christopher Stockton at her home in Darlington.

Stockton, 38, denies murder and child neglect. Charlie's mother, Paula Roberts, 41, is accused of child neglect, which she denies.

At Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday (19 November), the jury heard from a consultant about the condition of Charlie once he arrived at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

Giving evidence, Dr Victoria Thomas read from her notes taken that day. She said bruising on Charlie's ear and head made the team “very worried” that someone had harmed him.

The court then heard a CT scan showed a bleed on the brain, after which, the doctor said: “The only time I can think of seeing a head injury like this - is children who have been in high speed car accidents.”

An excerpt of Stockton’s call to emergency services, released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), has been played to the jury

The doctor said it was clear he would not survive his injuries and Charlie died the next day.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard more details focusing on the day when the 999 call was made.

The court heard it was at just after 9am on Friday 12 January this year when Stockton requested emergency services to attend his partner's home.

She had left Charlie in the care of Stockton while she was at the opticians.

Stockton told police and paramedics that Charlie had choked on a biscuit while playing.A statement from the first paramedic who arrived at the scene said that although Stockton was instructed to follow CPR until help arrived, on arrival, "no CPR was witnessed".

The CPS has released this footage from Christopher Stockton's police interview, which has been shown to the jury

Stockton was instead seen stroking and shaking Charlie’s left arm as he lay on the floor, the court heard.Dr Mike Davison, from the air ambulance team, also gave evidence.

He told the court he had heard parts of that 999 call and recalled thinking: “The caller was incredibly calm. Normally there is anguish.”This was questioned by the defence, who asked how he could determine he was so calm, without laying eyes on him.

Stockton and Roberts deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.

