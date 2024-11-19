County Durham wakes up to a blanket of snow as cold snap continues
The ITV News Tyne Tees drone captured County Durham covered in snow as the cold snap continues
County Durham woke up to a blanket of snow as temperatures hovered around zero overnight.
Drone images captured the village of Brandon and surrounding under a light white dusting on Tuesday morning (19 November).
As this week's cold snap continued to grip the region, the snow has caused disruption in other areas of the country.
