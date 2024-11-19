Play Brightcove video

The ITV News Tyne Tees drone captured County Durham covered in snow as the cold snap continues

County Durham woke up to a blanket of snow as temperatures hovered around zero overnight.

Drone images captured the village of Brandon and surrounding under a light white dusting on Tuesday morning (19 November).

As this week's cold snap continued to grip the region, the snow has caused disruption in other areas of the country.

The village of Brandon under a blanket of snow. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The fields surrounding Brandon were given a light dusting of snow. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...