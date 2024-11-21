Play Brightcove video

Sam Rushworth opened up about the difficulties he has faced since being elected as he led a debate on International Men's Day.

Sam Rushworth said he was raising the topic in the House of Commons to highlight issues around male suicide, and mental health struggles for men and boys.

The MP for Bishop Auckland, who was elected for the first time in July, said he had visited a charity in South Durham where men talk to each other and share their problems.

“The session started with each man taking turns to update the group on their week, beginning with saying how they feel on a scale of one to 10," he explained. “I sat listening, touched by the openness of those who were sharing and the non-judgmental kindness.

“Then it came to me, and the group leader asked: ‘Well Sam, where are you this week?’ And I froze briefly, contemplating how I should respond.

“Do I quickly say something positive and move on? Or do I be honest and make myself vulnerable? Do I tell the truth that this week I’m a five, not quite rock bottom, but feeling little joy in life?

“Do I admit how anxious and out of place I felt in my new role? How the online abuse that all MPs get does secretly get to me? How I am awake at night feeling overwhelmed by the scale of the challenge of meeting my voters’ expectations? Five, out of 10.

“I did it. I shared where I feared that maybe these men might struggle to relate to me as a member of this place. I found understanding nods and expressions of appreciation.”

The MP for Bishop Auckland, Sam Rushworth was elected for the first time in July. Credit: LDRS

Mr Rushworth said he had chosen the topic for the backbench business debate as he wanted to draw attention to the struggles that men face.

He told MPs that suicide is now the leading cause of death of men under 50.

“May I be clear at the outset of this debate that International Men’s Day is not a call to diminish the importance of women’s rights, nor to overshadow the progress made in gender equality for all," he said. “Rather it is to recognise that gender inequality harms everyone, men and boys, as well as women and girls.

“Men are more likely to die prematurely, more likely to develop alcohol addiction, more likely to be homeless, more likely to take their own life, more likely to be sent to prison, but also likely to be a victim of violent crime.”

If you or someone you know are struggling mentally - you can find support and advice here.

