Several arrests have been made in early morning raids as a North East force warned those who took part in the summer riots to expect a "knock on your door".

Northumbria Police arrested 19 people on suspicion of either violent disorder or riot after a day of unrest in Sunderland on 2 August which.

The force tackled 20 addresses across Wearside over the last three days as it continues in its pursuit to bring those involved to justice.

A number of those in handcuffs this week were identified with the help of facial recognition technology.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said officers had trawled through more than 10,000 hours of CCTV footage to identify suspects as he warned anyone not yet arrested to expect the force at their door.

Police made 19 arrests over three days of action as they continue their pursuit to bring those involved in unrest to justice. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Issuing a direct appeal to those involved, he said: "If you were involved and you have't been arrested and you know you were offending that day, maybe hand yourself in otherwise there'll be a knock at your door."

During the disorder, officers were attacked, vehicles, businesses and public buildings damaged and shops looted.

In the wake of the violence an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team.

And now facial recognition software is helping officers trace further suspects.

'We aren't going to stop'

DCI Barr said: "A lot of the people involved in that disorder might have thought they got away with it because they had their faces covered while they were acting in that fashion.

"But because of the amount of coverage in the city centre we've been able to review that footage to find images of when they had their faces not covered.

"And then we've used various technologies including facial recognition technology to identify those people. What I would say is that we aren't going to stop."

Following this week’s action, 66 arrests have now been made.

Violence erupted on the streets of Sunderland this summer in the wake of the Southport stabbings. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Nineteen people have already pleaded guilty to a range of offences, including a number admitting riot.

Those people have either been sentenced or are awaiting sentence – with almost 40 years’ worth of prison time handed out so far.

A total of 33 people remain on police bail in relation to the investigation and police are promising more action.

DCI Barr added: “Rest assured, the activity which has taken place this week will not end here.

“The investigation continues and we would ask that anyone who has information which could assist us in bringing more of those responsible to justice do so.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101.

