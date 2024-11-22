Play Brightcove video

Helen Carnell went along to see the exhibition before it opened.

An exhibition which seeks to shed light on the reality of the UK's asylum system has opened at the Baltic Centre in Gateshead.

The exhibition has been curated by refugees and asylum seekers who have faced being part of the system.

Photographs, and the stories that accompany them, are on display as part of We All Came Here From Somewhere exhibition, open from 23 November to 9 February, which explores how the North East can welcome people seeking sanctuary in the region.

For some of those involved in the exhibition, the summer riots raised questions about why people become hostile towards those from other places.

One of the refugee artists Grace Mbuende, from Namibia, told ITV Tyne Tees: "It was very hard to see how hostile some people can be.

"People usually reject what they do not know.

"Awareness is at the forefront of it all."

Sadia completed a Masters degree in Fine Art at the University of the Punjab in 2012 and has had work displayed across the world. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Artist Sadia Sikandar, who was born and raised in Pakistan, is an award-winning photographer, teacher and campaigner.

She was forced to seek asylum in the UK in 2018 where she faced a six-year battle for refugee status during which time she spent time homeless and, like all people claiming asylum, was banned from working.

Sadia said: "In my home country I had a job, a car and a home, but I lacked freedom and peace of mind.

"My life was in danger, which is something people need to understand.

"Asylum seekers are often viewed as though we come from impoverished or jobless backgrounds, but in reality, I had a very good status in Pakistan.

"I came here because my life was at risk.

"For those of us who seek asylum, it often means going from having everything to having nothing.

"This experience strips away our dignity, honour and self-respect."

In 2022 the Baltic was awarded Gallery of Sanctuary status as part of a movement started in Sheffield 19 years ago by the charity City of Sanctuary.

As part of that status they hold language cafes where people can meet new people and informally practise their English.

