A 10-year-old girl who was attacked by her family's XL Bully dog died as a result of neck injuries, an inquest has heard.

Savannah Bentham was injured by the pet at her home in a static caravan in the village of East Heslerton, near Malton, North Yorkshire, on 1 November, a hearing in Northallerton heard on Friday.

Assistant coroner Alison Norton said: “Savannah Bentham, on 1 November 2024, was attacked by a dog at her home address and sustained fatal injuries.”

Ms Norton told the three-minute hearing that the provisional cause of death has been determined as neck injuries.

She said Savannah was identified by her grandmother.

The coroner opened the inquest and then adjourned it to a date to be fixed.

After the tragedy earlier this month, North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene near Malton following the attack on November 1. Credit: ITV

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, Savannah died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and police have said one line of inquiry is the dog’s behaviour, to try to find out why it attacked.

Police said at the time that all indications suggested it was out of character, and that the girl and the pet had a close and loving relationship.

The force said the dog was identified as an XL bully and was put down by a vet.

A spokesman said the dog, which had been neutered, had been with the family for four years and had a Certificate of Exemption under new legislation.

In a statement issued by North Yorkshire Police after the incident, Savannah's family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah.

“We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.”

