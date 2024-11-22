A murder investigation is underway after reports of a stabbing outside a home on Teesside.

A 34-year-old man died in hospital following the incident, which was reported in the Eston area of Middlesbrough.

Police were called to Lealholm Walk at about 9pm on Thursday 21 November.

The victim was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives investigating his death are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or doorbell footage which could assist to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said: “While we have extensive enquiries ongoing I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the stabbing and have either witnessed what took place or has information.

“I would also encourage anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

“I understand there will be concern in the local community and I want to take this opportunity to reassure residents that we will be working around the clock to identify and detain the person responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence with patrols in the area for your reassurance and I would encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to an officer.”

Members of the public can call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 222453 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...