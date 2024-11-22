Northumbria Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog following their handling of the murder of a woman in Gateshead.

Laura Robson, 37, died after she was found with serious injuries at an address in the Greenside area in July. Ben Hughes pleaded guilty to her murder on 13 November.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a referral from Northumbria Police on 22 July over its response time to a concern for welfare report made on the day she died.

The IOPC said an investigation was required into whether police could have arrived at the scene sooner and to consider whether this could have prevented the outcome.

However, a spokesperson said as the time of Ms Robson's death was "unclear at the time of referral" taken by the force, it determined their involvement was not required and passed the investigation back to Northumbria Police.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts very much continue to be with the loved ones of Laura Robson following her tragic death.

“We can confirm a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is mandatory given the circumstances surrounding the case.

“They determined we should carry out our own investigation, which is now complete and the final report has been sent to them for review.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: " The murder of Laura Robson was a tragedy and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, as well as all those affected.

"Following her death, we received a referral from Northumbria Police regarding the police response to a concern for welfare report on 22 July.

"We determined an investigation was required into whether police could have arrived at the scene sooner and to consider whether this may have prevented the outcome. In light of evidence of some positive action taken by police, and as the time of death was unclear at the time of referral, we determined IOPC involvement was not required and instructed the force to carry out the investigation."

Ms Robson was injured at an address in Appledore Close just after 10pm on Monday 22 July.

Ben Hughes, 38, of Appledore Close, pleaded guilty to her murder on 13 November at Newcastle Crown Court.

Her mother Jill Evans has previously paid tribute to her.

Lara died a short time after being found at the address on Appledore Close. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

She said: “Words can’t describe how we, as a family, feel on the passing of our ‘Laura’ or ‘Lauz’ as we lovingly called her.

“A shining light has left us but Laura will always shine bright in our hearts.

“Laura was a very kind lass and would do anything for anyone.

“We will always love you Laura.”

Hughes is due to sentenced for murder on 10 January.

Ben Hughes pleaded guilty to her murder. Credit: Northumbria Police

