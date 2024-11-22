Sam Fender has announced he will be performing two more Newcastle gigs at St James' Park in 2025.

The award winning musician from North Shields will perform to a home crowd on Thursday 12 and Saturday 14 June next year. It follows two sold out shows at the home of Newcastle United in June last year.

Last year t he Geordie star surprised fans by bringing AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, from Dunston, on stage to perform the band's iconic hits Back in Black and You Shook Me All Night Long.

Now, for those who may have missed out on the excitement in 2023, the Brit award winner has announced he will be returning to home soil once again, to play for a local crowd.

£1 from every ticket sold will be donated back into select cultural organisations such as ‘YouthMusic’ and ‘Sunday For Sammy’ to support the arts in the North East of England.

The new gigs will be the third and fourth time Fender has performed at St James' Park, overtaking The Rolling Stones who previously held the record, having played at the stadium three times.

The announcement comes alongside last week's release of his first new music since 2022 and recent updates on his new album and a European tour, which includes a concert at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Friday 20 December.

Tickets for this gig were distributed via a ballot system to try and boost local fans' chances of securing some.

Promotional video from Sam Fender's team

Last week Sam Fender announced the release of his new single 'People Watching' as well as a new album with the same name.

It follows the success of his other albums, 'Hypersonic Missiles' and 'Seventeen Going Under', which were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Both went on to top the UK albums chart.

Announcing the release of his latest album, Fender told fans: "So happy to announce our third album ‘People Watching’ is coming out Feb 21st.

"Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing.

Tickets for the St James' PArk gigs gon on sale on Friday 29th November at 9:30AM.

