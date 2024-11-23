Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a murder investigation.

Officers are asking for help in tracing 38 year old Andrew Clark after a suspected stabbing in Eston on Thursday 21st November.

Emergency services were called to Lealholm Walk where a 34 year old man was found injured. He later died at James Cook University Hospital.

Andrew is described as a white male, who is 5”10 tall, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 34-year-old man in Lealholm Walk, in Eston. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robinson, said: “As we continue with our investigation, we are keen to speak to Andrew as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice, along with anyone else believed to be assisting them in evading capture.

“Our officers will remain in the area conducting high-visibility patrols to reassure the community and anyone with concerns is urged to approach our one of our officers or call 101.”