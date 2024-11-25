An elderly man has died after being struck by an HGV on the A1 in Gateshead.

Police were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Scania HGV on the southbound carriageway, shortly after the Metrocentre junction towards Dunston, at 10.15am on Monday (25 November).

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

It is believed he was linked to a white Ford Edge car parked nearby.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the heavy goods vehicle remained at the scene, and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for around four hours, but has since been re-opened.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to the man’s family and loved ones at this tragic time.

“A range of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any other witnesses who may have saw what happened.

“We know this is a busy section of the A1, and the collision happened while there were lots of other vehicles on both sides of the road.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage, and those who saw the Ford Edge or Scania vehicles travelling in the area.

“Your support is greatly appreciated as we carry out our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact the force on social media, on its website or via 101, quoting reference number: NP-20241125-0254.

