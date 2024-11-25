The mother of a girl with multiple learning disabilities says she fears for her daughter's safety if a North East council pulls the plug on transport funding, which would force her to make her own way to school.

Emma Bassett told ITV Tyne Tees she is extremely concerned about the impact on 13-year-old Rosie if a proposal by Newcastle City Council to scrap funding for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) goes ahead.

The authority has asked officials to look again at the plans which would affect those who turn 16 from next September - and could see them having to make their own way to school or college.

Emma said: "It's impossible to comprehend how my daughter will get on a bus at all to get to school. At the very least there's two buses for her to get to school.

"But the challenge is, she doesn't recognise numbers so how's she going to know what number? I can't give her a phone because she'll just dial 999. Her comprehension is largely more like a five-year-old, six-year-old, on a lot of these sort of things.

"And then the vulnerable nature of her, she will trust people where she shouldn't trust people and mistrust people where she should trust people. I have no idea how this would work whatsoever."

The concerned mother said Newcastle City Council was not "looking at the bigger picture" as she called on the authority to explore other options.

Emma Bassett says she would fear for her daughter's safety if the she was to make her own way to and from school. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"[They are] not considering the bigger implications on safety, the environment, infrastructure - and everything that goes with it - the parents' ability to work," she added.

Emma said she had already changed jobs because she was "less employable" and she is concerned about the impact of the loss of transport on those in worse situations.

"I doubt very much that Rosie would be able to access independent travel," she continued. "And therefore that means [I would] have to reduce my work hours or stop work if my employer can't accommodate that. It limits what work I can do as well."

Under the proposals from the council, funding would not be withdrawn from those who currently get post-16 transport.

But campaigners say the decision could have a big impact on those who are affected.

Rachel Dixon, from the charity Contact, which supports families with disabled children, said: “A high percentage of young people, in 16 plus age, when transport has suddenly been removed, they are just not going because it's too difficult to get there. The route is too difficult.

"Families aren't able to provide that transport themselves and it's causing families a huge amount of stress for families who are already under an awful lot of pressure trying to provide for their family and for their young people with disabilities.”

According to her mum, Rosie Bassett has come on 'leaps and bounds' since starting SEND school. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Newcastle City Council said it currently spends an estimated £131,000 on funding post-16 transport for SEND students and no decision on the proposal would be taken lightly.

Cllr Lesley Storey, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “As with many local authorities, we face increasing financial pressures and facing having to find £24 million in savings in the upcoming financial year alone.

"It is not a legal obligation to provide transport for post-16 SEND students, but we have made every effort to fund this service for as long as possible.

“This proposed decision follows extensive consultation during last year's budget planning and additional engagement with young people, families and professionals over the summer.

"The pressures on the SEND transport budget have since increased again, meaning the money simply isn’t there to offer provision above and beyond our statutory duty."

