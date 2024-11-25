The victim of a suspected stabbing in Teesside has been named.

John Donaldson, 34, died in hospital after the alleged incident in the Eston area of Middlesbrough on Thursday 21 November.

His family have described him as a "very much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew" and have asked for time to grieve.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Investigations are continuing.

