Tom Barton has been to Kielder Forest for the reopening of the last public trail shut down by Storm Arwen

A popular cycling trail through a picturesque Northumberland forest has reopened, making it the final route to welcome the public again after being closed by Storm Arwen.

It is three years since the storm hit the North East, leaving thousands of people with damaged homes and businesses - and in some cases without power for weeks.

Also damaged were countless footpaths and mountain bike trails - amongst them the popular Lonesome Pine Mountain bike trail at Kielder Forest.

But now the bikers are back, as on Tuesday (26 November) it finally reopened, thanks to a grant of over £160,000.

The Lonesome Pine Mountain bike trail was one of countless footpaths and bike trails which were damaged. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Alex MacLennan, from Forestry England: "People were deeply saddened to see one of these iconic trails shut down. It belongs to the public. Our job is to manage the public's forest and ensure people's wellbeing, their benefits to health, their enjoyment, the whole wilderness experience to be accessed."

Not only is the track open again, but it has been redesigned to make it wider and smoother, meaning it is now more accessible.

He continued: "It's been a mammoth task over three years and what we're celebrating today is not just the reopening of the Lonesome Pine Trail which was shut since that very day until now, it's the fact that we can go forward with a trail that is more accessible to more people to come and enjoy the wilderness experience, the outdoors and the greatness of Northumberland."

Alex MacLennan from Forestry England said it had been a "mammoth task" to get the trail re-open. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The newly re-opened trial is already proving a hit with cyclists.

Steve Aitchison, adaptive mountain biker, said: "It's amazing fun, it's really good to just be able to get out into the woods and run some fun, super flowing, trails with my friends, it's awesome."

Meanwhile, fellow adaptive mountain biker Neil Russell said: "It's a really great introduction for people, you can ride it at whatever speed you are comfortable with and still get a lot from it. It's just a great chance for people to get out there and try out trail riding."

