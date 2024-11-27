A quad biker who suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car in Northumberland earlier this month has died in hospital.

Michael Armstrong, 58, from the Thrunton area, was taken to hospital following a collision on the A697, near Whittingham, on Thursday 14 November but died on Monday this week.

A white Volkswagen car was reportedly travelling southbound when it collided with the red Honda quad bike Mr Armstrong was riding shortly after 5pm on the day of the incident.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any information regarding the collision.

Police were called to the A697 near Whittingham shortly after 5pm on Thursday 14 November. Credit: Google

Inspector Steve Clare, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Michael’s family and loved ones at this tragic time. We will continue to support them in any and every way we can.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish what happened in the moments leading to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at this time and may have dashcam footage, or saw the white Volkswagen car or red Honda quad bike.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove crucial in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who can help the police investigation can contact officers by sending a private message on social media, or by using the live chat function and report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, witnesses can call 101. The reference number is NP-20241114-0757.

