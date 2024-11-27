Play Brightcove video

Julia Barthram reports from the lights switch on on the UK's tallest Christmas tree, captured from the air by the National Trust

The UK's tallest Christmas tree is the height of ten double decker buses and has been lit up for the first time.

The giant redwood at Cragside in Rothbury, Northumberland, is twice as tall as Antony Gormley's Angel of the North and has been decorated with lights an entire kilometre long.

A cherry-picker was used to adorn the 150-year-old tree along with five members of staff from the National Trust.

The Victorian estate at Cragside was owned by British inventor William Armstrong who lived there in the 19th century and is visited by thousands of tourists each year.

The display was officially switched on on Wednesday (27 November) by TV presenter and architect George Clarke.

George said: "It was an absolute honour to be asked to help open the Christmas festivities at Cragside by switching on 2,000 lights on the UK's Tallest Living Christmas Tree.

"William and Margaret Armstrong planted this amazing giant redwood tree and, thanks to the National Trust's staff and volunteers, it's still giving joy to so many people 160 years later.

"It's a proper Christmas treat but also a living link between the past, present and future visitors who'll be just as awestruck as us.

"So as much as I love the National Trust for all the amazing buildings they look after, I also love them for the landscapes and trees they care for too. I really recommend coming to see these for yourself."

The giant redwood at Cragside stands at 138ft. Credit: National Trust

The decorated tree, which can be found on the edge of the Rock Garden, stands at 138ft and dwarfs the Victorian mansion which it overlooks.

Children from nearby Rothbury First School were among the first to see the illuminations and helped to kick start celebrations with a programme of festive songs by lantern light.

The Cragside team have used the latest technology to light the tree including using LED light bulbs that are illuminated using portable power stations that are rechargeable, noiseless and most importantly fume-free.

Visitors will also notice that the lights have been hung in lengths rather than wrapping them around the tree as you would at home.

This means the branches are not stressed by the weight of the decorations and helps ensure the tree is not damaged.

Property curator Clara Woolford said: "We've really gone wild this year when developing this year's festive theme.

"From articles in publication like The Garden and Gardeners Chronicle, we know that the Rock Garden was well established by 1872 which dates the tree to be around 150 years old.

"The Victorians are credited with bringing evergreen trees inside at Christmas and this celebrates the tradition on a bigger scale. We're really excited to welcome visitors from this weekend to experience the magic of Spirits of the Forest."

The magic of Christmas at Cragside begins on Saturday and runs until Sunday 5 January, but will close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

