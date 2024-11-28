Cleveland Police are re-appealing for information after a man was killed in Stockton two years ago today (28 November).

The force launched a murder investigation after 59-year-old Brian Gately died, following an altercation with a group of people outside his house on Samphire Street in the Port Clarence area of the town.

Seven people were arrested at the time in connection with the incident, but no-one has been charged for Brian's death.

Officers say his family just want closure.

Brian's family said: "There has been no closure for us as a family after losing Big Bri. We are a big family and we all miss him so much. Some of Bri’s grandkids never got to meet their to meet their grandad, and without knowing what really happened to him, we cannot explain this to all of the kids and we can’t have any closure.

“Big Bri loved Christmas, it was a big time for him, and everyone went to his on Christmas Day. He loved having everyone together.

“As we head towards Christmas as a family, without Big Bri again, we want to ask anyone who has any information at all to please tell the police. Please help our family get the answers we need to try and move forward and get some closure”.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Karen Naunton from Cleveland Police said: “Two years is a long, long time for the family of Brian Gately to wait to get some answers.

"We believe Brian died at the hands of others and as we continue to investigate his death, we are appealing for witnesses two years on. We are determined to find out exactly what happened that night, and who is responsible for Brian’s untimely death.

“I would urge anyone to come forward who has any information which might help. Even the smallest piece of information could make a huge difference – a difference which could provide vital answers for a grieving family”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward, is being urged to contact police quoting the reference number SE22215203.

