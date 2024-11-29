One of the North East's most iconic music stores has closed.

Music shop JG Windows, which opened in 1908 and had a shop in Newcastle's Central Arcade, confirmed the news on Friday (29 November) following failed attempts to sell the business over the last year, resulting in 17 staff being made redundant.

The company, which sold instruments, sheet music and vinyl records, has gone into liquidation after more than a century of trading, saying it "can no longer compete with large online retailers."

JG Windows' stores in the Metrocentre and Darlington closed in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

In a sign on the shopfront announcing the closure of the Newcastle location, the company said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that JG Windows has closed permanently.

"After having served our loyal customers across the North East and beyond with all things musical since 1908, and being a cornerstone of the region’s musical heritage, our small business can no longer compete with large online retailers, and with heavy hearts we have had to take the difficult decision to close." The notice added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support, custom and friendship.”

Reflecting on its history, the store's general manager Alex Cole said: "JG Windows has been a cornerstone of the region’s musical and retail heritage for over 115 years and generations of musicians and music lovers, including my family and myself, have bought their first instrument, listened to their first LP, or learnt their first song within the iconic Central Arcade store."

He added: “I would like to thank the JG Windows team for their incredible service. I can confidently say there was not a better skilled and more knowledgeable, experienced, or passionate team of musical experts in any music store across the UK. “I would also like to thank the thousands of customers who have given us their support over the years and to whom the store means so much. It has genuinely been an honour and a privilege to be part of the J G Windows journey, the city will be a quieter place without it.”

Joint liquidator Andrew Little said: “While other shops have come and gone, JG Windows has always remained and flourished, becoming one of the UK’s oldest and most respected music stores with an unrivalled reputation for their fantastic range of instruments and musical expertise.

"Its closure is incredibly sad and bears no reflection on the firm’s directors who have ceaselessly gone above and beyond to try and drive the business forward. Competing in the current market had become impossible for them and they had no viable choice but to cease trading.”

Mr Little told ITV Tyne Tees there is "some interest" from other companies in trying to buy the business, but added it has "ceased trading" completely.

