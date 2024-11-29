Play Brightcove video

Amy Sutton met staff and students in the new science labs at St Leonard's after a year of distruption to learning

Teachers and pupils at a school in County Durham are celebrating being back in their classroom and getting outstanding Ofsted results after a year plagued with uncertainty following the discovery of RAAC.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight form of concrete, which is created in a way that makes it weaker than the normal building material. The discovery of RAAC was a story in 2023 that affected buildings across the country - when it was found that it was potentially prone to collapse.

The school, which is part of Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust (BWCET), was one of three schools in the Trust that the Department of Education instructed to be closed immediately prior to the start of the last academic year.

The school moved most of its learning online when RAAC was found in several buildings, which impacted more than 1,300 pupils and families.

When students returned to in-person learning, lessons were based in makeshift classrooms across the city including hotels and university campuses. Now, they are back in their own temporary building, with state of the art facilities, on the school's site, while their new school is being built.

The Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust (BWCET), which runs the school said: "Leaders, governors, parents, teachers and pupils alike have all demonstrated a commitment to achieving the highest standards, andsupporting an environment where teachers succeed and where pupils thrive in an academic and nurturing environment. This 'Outstanding' rating is a testament to the whole school community.”

Headteacher Chris Hammill said: “I was delighted that the report identifies that beyond academics, St Leonard’s excels in fostering character and resilience. RAAC really tested that mettle, but these outstanding pupils rose above it showing such dedication.

“The challenge the school community has faced puts this achievement into even greater perspective.

“I'd like to pay tribute to the exceptionally hard work and dedication of all my colleagues who have gone through one of the toughest experiences they will ever face in teaching. The pupils' actions too have been utterly commendable.”

The school was judged outstanding in all areas including; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

St Leonard’s was named as one of the schools prioritised for the School Rebuilding Programme and work is well underway by BAM, the appointed contractor, with completion due for Easter 2026.

