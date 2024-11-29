A sapling from the felled Sycamore Gap tree will be planted in memory of a 15-year-old Holly Newton, who was killed by her ex- boyfriend in Northumberland.

Holly's Hope - a charity set up by the teen's family in her memory - have been gifted one of 49 saplings from the tree.

Experts carefully took seeds from the tree to nurture and grow and now the saplings will be cared for by charities and organisations around the country, 11 of them will be planted in the sycamore's home region of the North East.

The tree was felled in September 2023 and the public outpouring of grief and loss was felt on an international scale.

After losing their daughter, Holly’s parents, Micala and Lee, set up Holly’s Hope in April 2024, which aims to raise awareness of the warning signs young people should look out for when experiencing their first relationships.

Holly’s mum, Micala Trussler, said: “Knowing that we are going to have one of the sycamore gap saplings to help remember our daughter, means a lot. This Tree of Hope will be symbol for everyone that knew her, to reflect and to remember how amazing she was.

“It will also inspire and help us push forward with helping other young people, and to bring about positive change and action to help protect anyone who may find themselves at risk.”

Jonny Blair visited Hexham, where The Tree of Hope for Holly may be planted at Hexham Abbey.

The National Trust received almost 500 applications for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling – from all over the UK.

The new homes for the saplings will all be in publicly accessible spaces, enabling many more people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy.

List of recipients in the Tyne Tees region:

West End Women and Girls Centre, Newcastle

Veterans in Crisis, Sunderland

The Lighthouse Project, Newcastle

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

North East Autism Society

Holly's Hope

Garden for Grief, Tyne and Wear

Dementia Forward, York

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Ashton's Tuesday Club, Tyne and Wear

Ad Astra, North Yorkshire

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature. They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the UK, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”

Saplings were carefully looked after, following the discovery of shoots from the felled tree. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The applications were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust led by independent judge and arboriculture specialist, Catherine Nuttgens.

Catherine said: “The Sycamore is one of the most architecturally beautiful trees in our landscape. In summer, their dark green leaves create a canopy that looks almost like broccoli, while in winter, they create a silhouette that perfectly depicts what we think of when we think of a tree.

“The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions - none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree. Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons. But the ‘Trees of Hope initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.

“The stories have come from every corner of the UK and every walk of life. Their words reflect the hope and kindness that human beings are capable of, which feels like such a fitting response to the loss of this precious tree.”

The saplings are currently being cared for by The National Trust Plant Conservation Centre, and should be strong and sturdy enough to plant out in winter 2025/26.

