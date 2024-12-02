Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole caught up with Lily Nichol's mother outside the Newcastle hospital where she is continuing to recover from a freak accident in Turkey

A teenager struck by a paraglider in Turkey walked off a medical plane onto home soil just days after undergoing surgery for multiple breaks in her spine.

Lily Nichol, from Chester-le-Street, was seriously injured when she was hit in the freak accident while eating a pizza in a restaurant on holiday with her mum and sister three weeks ago.

The 15-year-old landed in Newcastle on Saturday after being flown home from Antalya on a medical plane, along with a paramedic, doctor and her mum.

Lyndsey Logan, Lily's mum, told ITV Tyne Tees they had "lived a nightmare" and were glad to finally be back.

"It is brilliant to be home," she said. "I have just waited for this day for so long. It's amazing to be back, with family and friends.

"Lily's had to learn to walk again the last few days so she could walk off the plane. She is coming on lovely, there is a still a long way to go but she is getting better and feeling brighter."

Lily Nichol was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where she will continue her treatment and recovery. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The schoolgirl was on the last day of her family's week-long trip to the resort of Oludeniz when a paraglider crash landed into her.

She suffered four breaks in her spine, a punctured lung, a broken jaw and fractured collar bone among other injuries.

Over the last three weeks, Lily has been treated in two hospitals and underwent surgery on her back and jaw last week.

"It has been horrible, I have just sat there and cried seeing her in so much pain," added Lyndsey. "We didn't think she would make it."

The family did not have insurance and have been left with a bill of £110,000 for treatment and Lily's flight home.

Lily Nichol was eating at this Italian restaurant when she was struck by a paraglider. Credit: ITV News

An online fundraiser and events at home in the North East garnered £55,000 while a charity called Lia's Wings donated £25,000 towards the medical assisted repatriation.

While the family has 12 weeks to stump up the final £6,000 owed, their immediate focus is on getting Lily home from Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where she continues her recovery.

Lyndsey continued: "I want to thank everyone [who has donated] as [Lily] would not have been able to have the operations.

"She still has broken bones but they will hopefully heal. We just want to get her fixed and get her home."

Police in Turkey are investigating the crash on Friday 8 November.

