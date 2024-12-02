A man who was filmed kicking out at police during widespread disorder in Sunderland has admitted a charge of riot.

John Kirtley, of Rutherglen Road in the city, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence he committed on 2 August.

He had previously admitted a charge of violent disorder, but that was upgraded to the more serious offence of riot.

Kirtley found out on Monday (2 December) that an application to have the riot charge thrown out, due to what his legal team claimed was an abuse of process, had failed.

Judge Julie Clemitson said he would be sentenced on 31 January.

Images released after the case by Northumbria Police showed Kirtley, at times topless and waving an England flag around, pushing a shopping trolley towards police lines and kicking out at officers in riot gear.

A 15-year-old from Sunderland who also faces a charge of riot was told his case will be dealt with at the youth court.

