The long-awaited Northumberland Line will welcome its first passengers for more than 60 years this month.

Northumberland County Council said its teams worked through challenging conditions and had tackled complex engineering challenges ahead of the line's reopening on Sunday 15 December.

Train drivers and conductors have carried out intensive training while hundreds of test journeys have been carried out along the 18-mile stretch of new and upgraded line connecting south east Northumberland to Newcastle city centre – to ensure services are safe, regular and reliable from day-one.

To meet the commitment to run trains this year, Ashington and Seaton Delaval Stations will open initially. Newsham Station will open early in the New Year, with the remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park scheduled to open next year.

The route will bring passenger rail back to south east Northumberland for the first time since the 1960s. Credit: Northumberland County Council

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “The Northumberland Line is a truly groundbreaking project of national importance that has been talked about almost since the line was closed for passengers over 60 years ago.

"Despite the enormity of the job we have been determined to re-open the line for passengers - and that is what we have done."

He continued: “It has been a hugely difficult project to transform the line, bridges, car parks and infrastructure into what we see today with countless and very significant engineering challenges.

“But it’s entirely down to the hard work and dedication of all the people and organisations working on this hugely ambitious and complex scheme that we’re now just days away from opening.

“I’m extremely grateful for the patience of local residents and to all the partners for getting the line open.”

Officials at Northumberland County Council confirmed in September that a "lessons learnt" report was being carried out into the project after costs spiralled due to delays and inflation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

The project’s final cost is £298 million, £130 million more than originally estimated. Delays on the project have been blamed on bad weather and other issues such as the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said good rail links would "benefit the entire region" as she welcomed news of its reopening.

She added: "The new line will offer affordable integrated tickets through the region’s POP card which means that passengers can enjoy seamless integration with the Tyne and Wear Metro, and also our £1 fare for young people aged 21 and under on public transport."

The Northumberland Line will deliver a half-hourly service and 35 minute end to end journey time. Tickets are expected to go on sale the week before launch via Northern.

