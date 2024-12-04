A Newcastle carer who helped her football-loving husband play again following a brain injury has been nominated for a national award.

Sue Giles, 65, has cared for her 69-year-old husband Dave for the last 18 years in a range of ways, including assisting him during walking football sessions.

It has meant the Newcastle United fan has been able to keep playing the game he loves.

Dave had a heart attack in 2006 and suffered an hypoxic brain injury, resulting in him losing much of his speech and some mobility.

But with Sue's help, he has been able to continue pursuing many of his hobbies and interests.

Dave Giles, an avid Newcastle United fan, has been able to continue playing football thanks to his wife Sue. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sue and Dave have been supported by the brain injury charity Headway Tyneside for the last 10 years, and now Jo Wallis from the charity has nominated Sue for their Carer of the Year Award.

Ms Wallis told us that it is not just for the work Sue has done with Dave, but how she has helped other people in a similar situation to herself.

She said: "It's all well and good having the hospital staff and medical professionals talking through that process, but often so much of what people need is just that person who's lived it, who can just be gentle and supportive and encouraging.

"Sue does this without even thinking about it, she won't even consider that that's something that she does."

Sue Giles has been nominated for a national award for the work she's done caring for her husband Dave over the last 18 years. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Meanwhile, Sue said the nomination was a great surprise: "It's lovely, but I was totally taken back when I was told. It's nice to know that somebody appreciates what you're doing because there is a lot more to it than your everyday general life."

Sue is one of three finalists up for the award in London on Thursday night (5 December).

