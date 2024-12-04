Newcastle band Lindisfarne have said they are "incredibly sorry" that the iconic music store JG Windows has permanently closed.

The store dates back to 1908 and has been a feature of the city's Central Arcade for all those years. It sold musical instruments, sheet music and vinyl records.

Lindisfarne, who performed a spontaneous gig there last year, have expressed their sadness at the store's closure. In a post on their Facebook page, they said: "We're incredibly sorry to learn of the closure of J G Windows, a Tyneside musical icon.

"It has served the region's musicians for 117 years, and been a friend to Lindisfarne since the 1970s. When Rod, Jacka and Ray briefly reunited outside the shop last year to play a short set, the arcade was packed to the rafters.

"We wish everyone affected best wishes for the future".

The band's comments came after North Shields singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys also expressed his upset at the news.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to try and save the shop by raising £500,000. So far over £1,000 has been donated.

A sign in the store window on Friday 29 November read: "It is with great sadness that we announce that JG Windows has closed permanently."After having served our loyal customers across the North East and beyond with all things musical since 1908, and being a cornerstone of the region’s musical heritage, our small business can no longer compete with large online retailers, and with heavy hearts we have had to take the difficult decision to close."

