​A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a suspected hit-and-run on the A19.

Police were called to the northbound stretch of the dual carriageway near the Hylton Grange Interchange in Sunderland on Tuesday 3 December.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he had been there overnight.

The A19 was closed in both directions between Testos roundabout and Hylton Grange Interchange for some time.

​A man in his 20s has been arrested and released on bail while investigations continue.

