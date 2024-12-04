Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole spoke to the family of Lucy Pearson who died while receiving care for post-natal depression after her second child

The family of a North Yorkshire woman who died while suffering from post-natal depression for the second time say she was failed by mental health services - as they face the heartbreak of telling her children “mummy is not coming home".

Lucy Pearson was under the care of Cross Lane Hospital, in Scarborough, when she was found dead after going missing from the site in September this year. Her family say she took her own life.

The 37-year-old had been getting treatment for post-natal depression which she had suffered with following the birth of her son in October 2023.

She had also suffered with the illness after the birth of her daughter in 2021 and her family said they could not understand why she was not given more support throughout her second pregnancy, and in the months following her son's birth.

They told ITV News that it was only when Lucy tried to take her own life that was she referred to a perinatal community mental health team, run by the region's biggest mental health provider, the Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Lucy’s mother Ann Mullholland said it helped at first but when face to face visits were replaced by phone calls, her daughter's mental health deteriorated further.

Lucy Pearson suffered from post-natal depression after the birth of both her children. Credit: Family

Ann said: “Lucy had a phone call and she came off and she said ‘well, she was just ticking the boxes and she didn't know anything about me. She obviously hadn't read my file'.

"She said 'I feel let down'. Lucy’s mental health deteriorated. We tried to integrate her into family life with her husband and children but she just felt so sad when she saw other mums looking happy enjoying family time.

"She was so sad that she didn't feel good enough to be a mum. She was so desperate to end the pain in her heart.”

Lucy’s sister, Faye Wheldon, told ITV News that after a second suicide attempt, Lucy was admitted to Cross Lane mental health hospital in Scarborough as a voluntary patient.

But she claimed "she was allowed to come and go as she pleased". She also said staff underestimated her risk and the family believed she should have been sectioned.

Faye said: “She was just vacant, depressed, [the] absolute opposite of Lucy, and it was scary.

"It was our absolutely last thing we wanted for my sister to go into a psychiatric hospital. It was the last resort but we trusted them as the experts and professionals to keep her safe. But they did the complete opposite.”

On 23 September, Lucy’s family said she had been picked up from the hospital and signed out of her ward by her mother Ann who was taking her out for lunch.

They told ITV News her mum dropped her back off outside the hospital entrance, but when they called her ward to check on Lucy, they were told she had not returned.

Police found Lucy’s body several miles away from the hospital that evening.

Faye described finding Lucy’s body as a "living nightmare", adding that her death had ruined their lives.

She said the family recently marked Lucy's son's first birthday. Faye continued: “Why should we be having her baby’s first birthday without his mum?”

Lucy’s mother also said they did not feel their concerns were listened to by hospital staff.

“We knew Lucy the best, her family knew her best," she added. "When we told them she was having dark thoughts, we wanted them to act on it. They didn’t. They didn’t keep her safe and I can’t forgive that.

“Her little boy is only one and her daughter is three. She is missing her, we all are. Her daughter asks 'when is mummy coming home?' And it’s like a physical pain in my heart.

“I will tell them Mummy was an incredible person and she loved them very much and she didn’t want them to leave. She wanted to be with them forever but sadly the illness took that away.”

The mum-of-two was found dead several miles from Cross Lane Hospital in September. Credit: Family

The Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Cross Lane Hospital, has been repeatedly criticised over recent years by families who have lost loved one under its care.

It is rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission.

In its last inspection report, published in October 2023, concerns were raised around safety, leadership and how the trust responds to patient needs.

The report did say, however, that there had been "positive changes" in its senior leadership and there was now a more open and transparent culture. The trust no longer had any services rated as inadequate.

Responding to the concerns raised by Lucy's family following her death a trust spokesperson said: “Our hearts go out to Lucy’s family and friends.

“We are looking closely at the care Lucy received from us and, in keeping with national guidance, we will establish if there is anything different we could have done to prevent Lucy’s death.

"We will support Lucy’s family through this process as their involvement is incredibly important. Until that is complete, and an inquest has taken place, we’re unable to share further details with the media.”

Lucy’s family also believe there should have been more support in the primary care setting, including with her GP.

A spokesperson for NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), which commissions GP services, said: "We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Lucy.

"It would not be appropriate for us to comment further while an internal review into Lucy's care is being carried out by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust and with coronial enquiries under way. It will be for an inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding Lucy's death."

Are you struggling with your mental health?

