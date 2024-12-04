Police have made ten further arrests following the disorder in Middlesbrough this summer, bringing the total number of arrests to 108.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to homes and businesses in the town when the violence broke out on 4 August.

Officers carried out a series of early morning raids on Tuesday (3 December), and arrested two men aged 29 and 40, along with six children.

All eight were taken to police custody for questioning and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Middlesbrough was one of many places across the region, and the country, which was hit by outbreaks of disorder this summer. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, two further people have handed themselves in to police this week in connection with the disorder, a 26-year-old man and another child.

The disorder ranges from throwing rocks, bottles and planks of wood at police officers to smashing windows and breaking into shops.

Detective Inspector Richard Hodgkinson said: “I’m pleased to say that we have made further arrests, and I hope that this provides some reassurance to our communities that we will continue to be relentless in bringing those involved to justice.

“People living in the area, shop workers, business owners and students at Teesside University were left fearful following the events. Our area should be a safe and welcoming place for those coming to live, work and study, and by working closely with our communities we won’t let this one event change that.”

Anyone who can help identify anyone involved in the disorder or can assist the investigation is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

