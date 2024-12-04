Where to find post-natal mental health support

If you are struggling with your emotions and feelings after giving birth, there is support available out there.

You can call charity helplines for support, or speak to your GP. If you think your life is in immediate danger you should always call 999.

Post-natal mental health support

The Association for Post Natal Illness

Advice and support is available from this organisation.

You can request a volunteer to support you, or call their helpline from 10am-2pm, Monday-Friday on: 020 7386 0868.

Pre and Postnatal Depression Advice and Support

This organisation runs a phone line from 11am-10pm every day. You can call them on 0808 196 1776 or email them on: info@pandasfoundation.org.uk

Samaritans

The Samaritans charity operates a helpline for anyone struggling with their mental health every hour of the day, for every day of the week.

You can call them on: 116 123.

Symptoms of post-natal depression

According to the NHS, post-natal depression affects one in 10 women. The illness happens within a year of giving birth and can also affect fathers and partners.

According to the NHS, some of the symptoms of this type of depression include:

A persistent feeling of sadness and low mood

Lack of enjoyment and interest in the wider world

Finding it difficult to look after yourself and your baby

Frightening thoughts - for example, about hurting your baby.

Most people make a full recovery with the right support.

