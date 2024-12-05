Play Brightcove video

Reporter Amy Sutton has been to meet Durham Constabulary's newest recruits Demi, Baxter and Louie

A police force's dog section has three new recruits capable of sniffing out hidden digital devices - and their noses have already helped land a sex offender behind bars.

Durham Constabulary's 'digi dogs, Louie, Baxter and Demi, have undergone an eight-week intensive training course to learn how to find everything from tablets and phones to USB sticks which could contain criminal material.

The trio have already hunted out hidden devices in recent months which have led to the arrest of three registered sex offenders.

While dogs have been trained up to find weapons, drugs and cash for some time, officers say the latest canine cohort is fast becoming a vital tool in its arsenal.

Paul Cooper, a police dog trainer at Durham Constabulary, said: "We've had to move with the times. The world's changing every day, and technology is playing a big part in that.

"By being able to offer the frontline police officers that service where we can assist them is really beneficial. It saves hours and hours of police officers being allocated to search an area that a dog could search in 30 minutes."

PD Baxter is one of three new 'digi dogs' helping Durham Constabulary bring sex offenders to justice. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Cooper added: "The training is very repetitive, that's how the dog learns, through that repetition, association and reward process."

One recent case, in the Bishop Auckland area, saw police dog Louie uncover a mobile phone and several covert USB sticks, which helped bring a sex offender to justice for possessing indecent images of children.

PD Louie and handler PC Dan Cuthbertson assisted the force’s Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders Unit (MOSOVO) following the arrest of the high risk registered sex offender.

The man was suspected of possessing indecent images of children and Louie was vital in sniffing out a mobile phone believed to have been used in the offence, which was hidden in a draw.

PD Louie of Durham Constabulary recently found a mobile phone and USB sticks containing indecent images of children in Bishop Auckland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He also located several USB pens disguised as lighters and hard drives which were also seized.

The offender pleaded guilty to all offences.

PD Louie was duly rewarded for his part with his favourite ball.

Inspector Aaron Leathley, from the force's dog support unit, said: "We've had some great results already. It's great to see the training being put into action.

"We're looking at expanding our digital capability and working with some partner agencies to assist them in their day-to-day business."

