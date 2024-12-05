Play Brightcove video

Julia Barthram takes a look at the enduring appeal of Newcastle's famous market which has been welcoming shoppers since 1835, for ITVX

Grainger Market is one of Newcastle city centre's most famous landmarks and has been welcoming customers since 1835.

Now, as the market prepares to enter its third century with a major refurbishment, traders have been looking back at its history and what has made it such a popular place to shop over so many years.

Barry Moore, who has been a greengrocer at the market for the last 42 years, told ITV Tyne Tees that freshness and taste are the key ingredients to the market's enduring appeal.

"It's freshness, we know what we're buying you know," he said. "It's the taste, it's all about taste you know.

"Everything's here in this market, everything's here under one roof. If you want cards, christmas cards, meat, fish, everything's here for you and it's all fresh, it's straight from the farm, straight from us, straight to you."

Barry Moore said he loves running a fruit and veg stall at Grainger Market, and that many of his customers are now friends. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Richard Grainger creates city's first undercover market

Before 1835, the land which Grainger Market now stands on was fields owned by nuns, who grew strawberries to make strawberry wine.

But then developer Richard Grainger came along with big plans for Newcastle.

In order to build Grey Street, he needed to move a flesh market which was standing where Grey Street is now.

And so Grainger Market was born, becoming the city's first undercover market, and at the time, the country's biggest.

Thousands of people were invited to the grand opening of Grainger Market back in 1835.

An ever-expanding offering

When the market first opened nearly three centuries ago, meat was by far the main product on offer, with over 200 different butchers selling their wares.

But in the years that have followed, much more choice has been introduced, and today you can find everything from suits to salmon.

Now, as well as traditional market stalls, the Grainger Market is also a thriving hub for many small independent businesses, and a destination in its own right, with cafes and a food court.

The present-day Grainger Market offers a wide variety of products, having originally sold mostly meat when it first opened. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Moving with the times

Many of the market's traders are family-run stalls which have been handed down through the generations, and they have had to evolve to keep up with consumer demand.

One such example is Pumphrey's Coffee.

Stuart Lee Archer, from the company, told ITV Tyne Tees: "I remember my grandfather telling me that on a Saturday in the late sixties, he'd take a thousand pounds in a day just on beans.

"It's changed to filter coffee, then it's changed to espresso and we have to evolve. We'll stay here and we'll provide nice coffee to people to put in their different brewing devices."

Meat was the main product on offer when the Grainger Market first opened, with more than 200 butchers to choose from.

Looking to the future

Grainger Market is now preparing to enter its third century and Newcastle City Council are keen to ensure it has a bright future ahead.

Earlier this year, the authority began a multi-million pound refurbishment of the market.

They promise that once finished, Grainger Market will "rival the best European markets".

Concept images show the market arcade being used to stage a variety of cultural events and other activities including live music gigs, vinyl record fairs, plays, and fashion shows.

The refurbishment is due to be complete by summer 2025.

A vision of the Grainger Market of the future, as it prepares to enter its third century. Credit: FaulknerBrowns Architects and Pillar Visuals

