Helen Ford has been speaking to one woman who credits her life to a lung cancer screening programme

Around 500 lung cancers have been detected in a North East patient screening programme, according to the NHS.

The checks are for people at higher risk of developing the disease because they are, or have been, smokers.

Finding lung cancer at an early stage, often before symptoms appear, gives doctors a greater chance of successfully treating it.

Margaret Bond from Newcastle had been reluctant to take part in the programme but was persuaded to do so by a nurse she spoke to earlier this year.

It was a decision that saved her life.

Although Ms Bond had no symptoms, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Fortunately, it was caught at a stage when it could be treated.She told ITV Tyne Tees: "Thinking about it, wasn't I being stupid? How stupid not to take up the invitation, but luckily I did."

Margaret Bond is slowly returning to her busy life following treatment for lung cancer. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The 71-year-old, who runs her own pest control business, required chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She is now getting back to work slowly, though her treatment will continue.

As a keen cyclist, Ms Bond is also looking forward to getting back in the saddle when she is strong enough.

She said: "I look on the positive. It came out right for me and that was because somebody sent that invitation."

Ms Bond is among thousands of people who have taken part in the lung cancer screening programme since it began in 2021, in a drive to tackle one of the region's biggest killer diseases.

It started in Newcastle and Gateshead and has gradually expanded across the North East.

Northumberland and County Durham are the most recent areas to join.

Dr Liz Fuller, who is the region's lung cancer screening lead, said the results are hugely positive.

She explained: "It means hundreds of people have been saved, their lives have been saved and I think it's the most exciting thing that has happened to our region in the history of lung cancer."

The North East and North Cumbria lung cancer screening programme at a glance:

Targets people aged 55-74 years

Focuses on smokers or former smokers

All participants receive initial telephone assessment

Participants then receive a CT scan if required

By 2028, the aim is to offer screening to everyone eligible in the North East

Source: North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board

Despite the success of the programme, those behind it say many people are missing out on a potentially life-saving opportunity.

Around half of those invited to take part are choosing not to do so.

Respiratory consultant Dr Ruth Sharrock says she understands there will be nervousness about coming forward but for most participants, the results will be reassuring.

She said: "We know [for] the majority of people we don't find anything worrying on the scan and we can put their minds at rest which is often a really big thing for them."

Dr Sharrock continued: "For the people where we do find an abnormality we're often catching it much earlier than we would otherwise and that's a really good opportunity to find out about it because we have really good treatment options."

Those behind the programme urge people not to ignore their invitation for a lung cancer check, which may involve a CT scan Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Invitations for lung cancer screening are based on GP records.

Smokers and former smokers are urged to let their practice know, if they have not already, in order to be included.

The screening team is also keen to stress that lung cancer can affect non-smokers, and those outside the ages included in the programme.

The advice from the NHS is that anyone who has been coughing for three weeks or more should contact their GP practice.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...