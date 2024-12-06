Deal secured to save Newton Aycliffe Hitachi factory, reports say

A deal has been secured to save the Hitachi train factory in Newton Aycliffe from closure, according to reports.

The factory in County Durham employs 750 people and was facing a gap in orders, causing concerns over its future in the town.

Local MP Alan Strickland said: "I’m incredibly proud of the campaign to secure the future of Hitachi Newton Aycliffe.

"This has been my top priority, which I’ve been working tirelessly with our Labour Government and Labour Mayor to deliver. I’m delighted by the progress we’ve made and the difference this will make to my community.

"Where the Conservatives failed to act, Keir Starmer and Labour have led the fight for jobs at Hitachi."

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has written in the Northern Echo to say the site's future is secured.

The newspaper also said that while full details are yet to be announced, it expects that all 750 jobs will be saved in the deal.

