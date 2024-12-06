Schoolchildren in Northumberland have called for more education on domestic abuse in classrooms after a poem they wrote was read to a women's safety rally.

Teenagers aged between 13 and 17 from George Stephenson High School in Killingworth have worked with community groups across the North East to learn more about women's safety and teenage relationships.

It comes after the murder of 15-year-old Holly Newton from Hexham in Northumberland.

Holly was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, and her mother, Micala Trussler, has since called for further education for young people so they can spot the signs of abuse.

Ms Trussler is calling for children aged 13 and over to be educated about relationships in the hope that they can spot the signs of abuse early and get help.

"It's really important because if we don't learn lessons from this, and if we don't learn lessons from Holly's death then we're going to end up with a lot of children in that situation, or who could be in that situation," she told ITV Tyne Tees.

Holly was 15 when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who had been 'stalking' her after Holly broke up with him. Credit: Northumbria Police

In numbers: Violence in teenage relationships

A recent report by the Youth Endowment Fund looked at how widespread relationship violence is among teenage children.

They surveyed young people aged between 13 and 17, and found 27% of them had been in a romantic relationship over the past year.

Of those, nearly half (49%) said they had experienced violent or controlling behaviours from their partner.

45% had been subjected to constant messages from their partner checking up on them.

Meanwhile, 20% had felt forced or pressured into sexual behaviour.

This figure equates to an average of 6 children in every class of 30.

Ms Trussler said: "It's just heartbreaking to be honest, it's heartbreaking knowing that so many young people are going through this.

"We need to acknowledge that this is happening, we need to safeguard children, and at the minute we're not able to do that."

The group of students from the Killingworth school told ITV Tyne Tees how much they appreciated learning more about the subject.

One student said: "I didn't know what misogyny even meant, if I'd have known earlier on, I think I would actually have stood up and said this isn't right, we have to change this."

Meanwhile, another said: "This doesn't get talked about as much as other things like bullying, which is an important subject, but this doesn't get talked about enough and I think it should."

The children, aged between 13 and 17, have been learning about the issue of violence of women and girls at George Stephenson High School. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Louise Dunn, deputy headteacher at George Stephenson High School, said: "We are exceptionally proud of our young people, it's such an important issue, and it's a difficult topic to discuss. But they've tackled it with such enthusiasm, maturity and real sensitivity.

"They're really setting a fantastic example to others. We are listening to young people, their voices are really important."

In words: the poem by the schoolchildren

From the headwaters of the River Tyne, Tees and Wear to the shore of the North Sea,We stand for our own liberation.No matter your race or faith, whether a Magpie or a Black Cat,We will never forget the daughters lost:Sarah. Alice. Sabina. Nicole. Bibaa. Sara. Holly.The list goes on, and the femicide continues.Yet we’re still expected to say, “Not all men”And endure relentless whataboutery.We’re told the #MeToo movement has gone too far,That it’s just “a few bad apples.”We don’t want to take the night away from men.We want to share the moon, the stars, the Northern Lights equally.How about all men be our allies and stand with us?For every woman, every girl, every voice silenced by violence—We believe you.As Gisele Pelicot said, “It’s not for us to have shame; it’s for them.”These streets belong to us too: Geordie women, black and white.Because... we reclaim the night.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has visited the school children to thank them for their work. Credit: ITV TYNE TEES

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, went to visit the pupils after she read their poem at the march at the weekend.

Ms Dungworth said: "When I talk to women's groups and organisations, one day we were talking about violence against women and girls, and somebody said, quite rightly, we talk about it all the time, we know what the problem is, what are we going to do about it, when are we going to stop it?

"What they were saying was my experience when I was their age, and it's still my experience now, and that's not on.

"We need to empower young women to make their case and to have their voices heard, we need to work with young men so that they become allies and they challenge behaviours that are not acceptable, and then we will hopefully start to see a difference."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...