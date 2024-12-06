No further action will be taken after an investigation into a freak mudslide incident which killed a 10-year-old girl in North Yorkshire.

Leah Harrison died in a mudslide on the edge of the North York Moors National Park on Wednesday 22 May 2024.

The schoolgirl, from Darlington, was on a school trip to an outdoor education centre when the incident happened.

Thirty mountain rescuers were among a huge emergency services response near to Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village, at about 1:15pm.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died but that there were no other injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated the incident and have said that no further action will be taken.

A spokesperson said: "We have met the family of Leah Harrison to inform them that our investigation has concluded and we will take no further action.

"We carried out a thorough investigation, and worked closely with North Yorkshire Police after the incident. Our thoughts remain with the family."

Shortly after her death, Leah was described by her family as a "happy, bubbly, go-lucky" girl.

