Storm Darragh closes Beamish Museum and causes travel disruption

A yellow weather warning is in place for the North East of England for rain and wind as Storm Darragh makes landfall.

The Met Office-named storm has caused disruption across the region - and has even led to a rare red weather warning in place for other parts of the country.

Almost 100 houses across Northumberland have been left without power according to the Northern Powergrid.

Beamish Museum issued a statement to apologise that it was having to close its doors at one of the busiest times of the year.

It said: "We’re saddened to have to make this decision but the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers must always come first and with the weather warnings in place for tomorrow, it just wouldn’t be possible to open.

"For anyone with a Grotto booking for tomorrow (7th December), we’ll be sending you an email with further information."

The Alnwick Garden also closed its doors to visitors today due to the high winds.

