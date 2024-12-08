Storm Darragh: Dramatic coastal waves as sand coats cars and caravans

A Redcar caravan park has been left coated in a blanket of thick, wet sand after high wind and heavy rain from Storm Darragh.

Pictures show cars, vans and static caravans coated in the sand, which appears to have blown over from nearby dunes onto the park.

Redcar Beach Caravan park ended up covered in sand as the storm blew it from the beach onto the park.

Keith Smith, who had been staying at the park since Friday, said: "[It was] terrible.

"The caravan was chained down in four corners, but it was still moving. When I got up this morning I couldn't even open my locks because the wind has blown all the sand into my locks.

"My decking is all covered, caravans down here are covered, cars are covered. It's been really serious, honest, it's the worst I've ever seen."

Meanwhile further up the coast, waves have battered the region's lighthouses at Tynemouth Lighthouse in North Tyneside, and Roker Pier near Sunderland.

