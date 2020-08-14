This Evening and Tonight:

A murky and generally overcast night, with extensive low cloud and hill fog thick enough at times to give some isolated rain or drizzle. Cool toward the coast, but a warm and humid night for many. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Staying cloudy along the coast with spots of rain or drizzle. Brighter further west with some sunny spells developing. Warm and humid away from the coast. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Generally dry but cloudy Sunday, especially in the east. Unsettled with a risk of showers or thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Murky towards the coast and continuing to feel humid.

