Russia threatens tit-for-tat expulsion of British diplomats
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Emma Murphy
Russia has threatened to throw out British diplomats in response to Prime Minister Theresa May announcing the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats yesterday.
Russian news agency RIA report that Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has said expulsions would come "very soon, I promise you that".
Mr Lavrov has accused the UK of "fanning anti-Russian rhetoric bordering on hysteria" to win support from its allies.