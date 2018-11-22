Kubica to return to Formula One eight years after Rally crash

Robert Kubica has completed his remarkable return to Formula One racing after being announced as a Williams driver for next season.

Kubica, who has not taken part in a grand prix for eight years following the horrific rally crash which left him seriously injured, joins Englishman George Russell at the British team in 2019.

The 33-year-old Polish driver has competed in a series of practice sessions for Williams this year and his promotion to their race team for next season was announced in Abu Dhabi, the venue of his last race back in 2010, on Thursday.

Kubica said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years.

"It has been a challenging journey to make it back to the Formula One grid, but what seemed almost impossible is now beginning to feel possible, as I am excited to be able to say that I will be on the Formula One grid in 2019.