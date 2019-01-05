Pochettino not expecting January signings at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino conceded that Tottenham are unlikely to make any January acquisitions after running amok in the FA Cup at Tranmere.

What could have been a tricky trip to a sold-out Prenton Park ended in the most comprehensive of away wins thanks to a devastating second-half display by Spurs.

Serge Aurier added to his first-half goal before Fernando Llorente completed a hat-trick and his replacement Harry Kane wrapped up a 7-0 victory against the League Two side, with Son Heung-min scoring the visitors' other goal.

It was an impressive performance ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea and Premier League clash with Manchester United, but fighting on four fronts is unlikely to mean new faces at the north London club.

"Difficult," Pochettino said of signings. "I don't believe that we are going to do anything.

"I'm so happy with my squad. Always you can improve, different things you can or not."

Little wonder Pochettino is happy with his group after making eight alterations and still running out 7-0 victors.