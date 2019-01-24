Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel joins Middlesbrough on short-term deal

Champions League winning midfielder John Obi Mikel has joined Middlesbrough on a short term deal.

The former Chelsea man, 31, was a free agent following the end of his deal with Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

While reports had linked him to European giants AS Roma and Wolfsburg, Mikel was was keen to return to the U.K. where his family remained during his two year stint in China.

Boro boss Tony Pulis said of the acquisition, the club's second in the January window after Rajiv van La Parra joined on loan from Huddersfield earlier in the month,

"I'm pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality.

"He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here be a part of what we are looking to achieve."