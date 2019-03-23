England's Sancho relishes playing alongside 'role model' Sterling

Jadon Sancho revealed it was special to play alongside "role model" Raheem Sterling after shining on his first competitive England start.

The pair's paths crossed at Manchester City, where Sancho emerged as a promising youngster before opting for a move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

He has flourished this season and now appears to be a permanent fixture in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 18-year-old laid on the first of Sterling's three goals in an impressive 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic as the Three Lions began their Euro 2020 qualification campaign in style.

Sancho, who celebrates his birthday on Monday when England face Montenegro in Podgorica, was delighted to earn a start at Wembley and even more pleased to share the pitch with someone he sees as an inspiration.

"He is a great player, as you can see on and off the pitch," Sancho told beIN Sports when asked about Sterling.

"He is a humble guy and I am just so delighted I am sharing the pitch with him and obviously I look up to him as a role model and especially starting with him was a great feeling.

"It was a great match for us, a great start obviously with a 5-0 win at home and it is a special feeling, especially getting my first competitive start for England in front of my family and I'm sure they will be proud of me."