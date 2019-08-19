Mayor says government should be "embarrassed"

A new report into planned transport projects shows spending per person in the North West is almost half of that for people in the South.

The Government insists it's committed to reversing under-investment in northern transport but the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says they should be embarrassed by the growing disparity between the North and the South.

Andy Burnham told ITV News on Monday, “This report should make embarrassing reading for the government. In the five years since they first promised us a Northern Powerhouse, the transport spending gap between North and South has widened and is set to get even wider over the next decade. “So far, Government promises to the North have proved to be about as reliable as our trains. To be fair, the new Prime Minister has recognised our frustration and made new commitments. It is essential that he now backs up his words with action.