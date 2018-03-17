Celebrations take place to mark St Patrick's Day

This year’s theme is Global Belfast.

The streets of Belfast were awash with colour from 11.30am on Saturday, as the carnival parade made its way through the city.

Celebrations have been taking place across Northern Ireland to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Community groups from across our cultural spectrum took part alongside professional and amateur performers.

A free concert took place at Customs House Square from 1.30pm, featuring local musicians and dancers, along with special guest appearances.

Parades have also been held in Londonderry, Armagh, Newry and Downpatrick.

Meanwhile thousands are took to the streets in Dublin for the annual 17 March parade - where Star Wars hero Mark Hamill joined the celebrations.