Hundreds gather in Belfast to oppose Brexit

Hundreds of people have gathered in central Belfast to show their opposition to Brexit.

The group Rally for Remain, which organised Saturday afternoon's event, said Brexit threatened 20 years of progress in Northern Ireland.

It took place as over half a million people marched through central London, calling for a fresh referendum on the outcome of the Brexit deal.

“There’s definitely momentum building around the idea of a people’s vote," organiser Sorcha Eastwood told UTV.

“The important thing to remember about a people’s vote is that it doesn’t take the option of leaving off the table, but it’s actually designed to give people a considered response, now that they have more information to hand.

“A lot of people have expressed to us that they’ve changed their minds and it’s really about giving people that democratic right.”