Two arrests amid probe into Ku Klux Klan hate crime

Police have arrested two men as part of investigations into a hate crime involving a group of people dressed as the Ku Klux Klan.

It comes after images circulated on social media purporting to show individuals dressed as members of the far-right group in Newtownards on 27 October.

Searches were carried out in the Co Down town on Thursday and two men, aged 33 and 36, were detained, and items were removed for examination.

“The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear, and on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.”

Both men who were arrested have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.