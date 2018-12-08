Shoppers queue up for Primark store reopening in Belfast

Hundreds of shoppers queued to be first into the new Primark store which reopened in Belfast on Saturday, three months after a major fire destroyed the original flagship store in the city. Belfast city centre was left devastated following the blaze at the historic Bank Buildings which resulted in a safety cordon around the remaining shell. Nearby shops were forced to close while other businesses struggled due to lower footfall as a result of the the cordon dividing the main shopping street. It was estimated that footfall in the city centre fell by up to 60% in the area. Castle Street was among the worst streets affected.

Shoppers queue ahead of Primark reopening in Belfast. Credit: PA

However, from early Saturday morning, shoppers thronged the street ahead of the opening of the new Primark store. It is based in the new extension that was build onto Bank Buildings, which remains derelict. Many travelled from across Northern Ireland for a chance to be first through the doors. The queue swelled as it got closer to 9am, with Primark estimating around 1,100 had been waiting based on the numbers of bags of freebies their staff had handed out.

